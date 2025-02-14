Taryn Terrell has surgery to remove her breast implants

Former TNA/WWE peformer Taryn Terrell announced:

!!

This week, I’m saying ✌️to my implants. Mine were recalled due to a known link to BIA-ALCL (breast implant lymphoma) and after years of experiencing chronic fatigue, joint pain, and other breast implant illness symptoms, I’ve decided they have to go!! I’ve considered it for a long time as I battle through the Hashimoto’s disease I developed. The last couple of years, I have altered my diet drastically in an attempt to regain feeling like a normal human! I don’t know if I will ever regain feeling like I have a normal amount of energy but I’m desperately trying! I require an insane amount of sleep (12-14 is my average) if I sleep 8-10, I have to take a nap! And no matter what… I always feel tired! Praying this helps!

