Taryn Terrell has surgery to remove her breast implants
Former TNA/WWE peformer Taryn Terrell announced:
This week, I’m saying ✌️to my implants. Mine were recalled due to a known link to BIA-ALCL (breast implant lymphoma) and after years of experiencing chronic fatigue, joint pain, and other breast implant illness symptoms, I’ve decided they have to go!! I’ve considered it for a long time as I battle through the Hashimoto’s disease I developed. The last couple of years, I have altered my diet drastically in an attempt to regain feeling like a normal human! I don’t know if I will ever regain feeling like I have a normal amount of energy but I’m desperately trying! I require an insane amount of sleep (12-14 is my average) if I sleep 8-10, I have to take a nap! And no matter what… I always feel tired! Praying this helps!
Wishing her a good recovery!
What will it take for dumb people to stop putting crap into their bodies just to look “better”? And newsflash, fake tits only look better under clothing, you can get the same effect with padding. We’re eating crap, we’re drinking crap, we’re breathing crap, you’d think that’d be enough.