Sexyy Red offered a spot on the WWE roster

Sexyy Red was reportedly offered a “permanent role as a wrestler” in WWE:

One thing Sexyy particularly enjoyed was making a cameo appearance with legendary wrestler Shawn Michaels for the WWE last year. She actually got offered a permanent role as a wrestler in WWE, but couldn’t find the time to train properly so settled for a cameo instead. Regardless of what the future holds, she says the wrestling world is a good analogy for how to handle the myriad pressures that come with being a popular recording artist.

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same,” she explains. “It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

(source: Dazed)

