Samantha Irvin expressed an interest in becoming a referee, learning every aspect of WWE

Samantha Irvin revealed that she was deeply interested in learning every aspect of WWE, even expressing a desire to become a referee at one point.

“No, the only person that spoke to me about it was Michael Hayes. He was like, ‘You want to learn everything, don’t you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You want to book? You want to be a booker?’ ‘I want to learn everything.’ He definitely saw that in me because I was always around and observing.”

Her ambition initially led her to explore multiple roles within the company. “Now, I think my dream role is different because when I first came into it, I wanted to do everything. At one point, I asked if I could referee. They were like, ‘No.’ Now that ring announcing got so popular, I kind of can’t do certain things now.” Despite this, she remained passionate about trying different aspects of the business. “The truth is, I would have loved to try every single thing. That’s the truth. Really, I would like to write.”

Interestingly, she was in the middle of interviewing for another WWE department when she was offered the ring announcer job. “When I got the job, I was actually interviewing with another department in WWE. I was on an interview with another department in WWE, when the announce team called me and said, ‘Are you interviewing with another department.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ They said, ‘We want to offer you a job.’ I was like, ‘Okay,’ and I finished up and accepted that job.”

Looking toward the future, Irvin aspires to be a well-rounded industry veteran. “I want to be an old smart lady who knows everything.” She draws inspiration from influential figures in the wrestling world. “Paul Heyman is absolutely a big inspiration to me. I really admire what Eric Bischoff was able to do at WCW when he got things popping off. I love risk-takers.” However, she acknowledges that people may not immediately recognize her as someone with such ambitions. “I know nobody looks at me in this light.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

