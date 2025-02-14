No plans for Wrestlemania in the UK, Tiffany Stratton says she’s better than Logan Paul, Raw note

– According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WrestleMania won’t be hosted outside of the US for at least another 3 years.

– Tiffany Stratton (via @grindcitymedia) thinks that she’s definitely better than Logan Paul.

“The man came up to me and told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS. I feel like I’m much better than Logan Paul. He may have all fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I’m better and I’m nothing like you, Logan Paul.”

– A new WWE docuseries/new age vlog show is coming to Netflix sometime during the Spring, focusing on #WWERaw ’s move to the platform.

It will also follow lives of superstars inside and outside of the ring.

(source: WrestleVotes – Backstage Pass)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

