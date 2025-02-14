Nikki Bella identifies her dream match opponent

Nikki Bella wants dream match with Rhea Ripley.

“A dream match would be against Rhea (Ripley).

I would love to do that with Brie. When I think of my Ronda (Rousey) run for Evolution and those feels… something like that would be so fun to bring in, especially with Brie and the Bella Army.

I felt like in my run against Ronda, it wasn’t just about Ronda and I. It was also about Brie at my side and the Bellalution and the Bella Army being behind us.

That would be something really fun to bring to Rhea because she has become the face of the women’s division and has gone through so many women.”

(source: Nikki Bella via the Nikki & Brie Show)

