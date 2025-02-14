Michelle McCool headed to the WWE Hall of Fame

Michelle McCool is the second inductee into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class, announced by Triple H on ESPN.

BREAKING NEWS: As announced by @TripleH on @GetUpESPN, @McCoolMichelleL will be inducted into the #WWEHOF as part of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Class! pic.twitter.com/8nwMfC52JF — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2025

Paul "Triple H" Levesque just showed up unannounced on ESPN's Get Up to reveal that Michelle McCool is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/EZhjQ8dnBF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2025

