Michelle McCool headed to the WWE Hall of Fame

Feb 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Michelle McCool is the second inductee into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class, announced by Triple H on ESPN.

  1. Luke says:
    February 14, 2025 at 10:48 am

    So next year Nitro Girl Whisper? Or who else do we have with a prominent husband we want to make happy?

  2. Joachim Black says:
    February 14, 2025 at 11:21 am

    The only logical choices to induct her are either Layla El or her husband, The Undertaker.

  3. art123guy says:
    February 14, 2025 at 11:44 am

    @Joachim Black–How ’bout Piggy, I mean Mickie James?

