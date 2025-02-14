Mandy Rose on Tiffany Stratton: “I think she’s an incredible talent and there’s no hate”

Mandy Rose addresses calling out WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for using her ‘catchphrase’ “put some respect on my name”:

“Let’s make something clear, I never bashed Tiffany Stratton. I actually put her over in another previous episode weeks before, about how I think she’s an amazing talent.

“I think she’s definitely going places, look at her, she’s the champion within, you know, she’s only been up on the main roster probably less than two years. Like, I’ve always commended and highly complimented her.

“People (on social media) were just going nuts, like, ‘Oh my God, you’re just jealous!’ You’re this, you’re that. She’s done more.’ I’m like, ‘Guys, calm down.’

“Kudos to Tiffany Stratton, okay, because I think she’s an incredible talent and there’s no hate, trust me.”

(source: Power Alphas Podcast)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

