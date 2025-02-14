Layla reacts to Michelle McCool’s WWE HOF announcement, plus a possible WWE return?

Former WWE star Layla comments on Michelle McCool being inducted into the HOF at WrestleMania 41

What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she’s incredible and so dear to me. ❤️ #WellDeserved #Proud @McCoolMichelleL @wwe pic.twitter.com/90kQH9m0Qj — Layla El (@mslayel) February 14, 2025

– Former WWE announcer Tony Chimel says he would like to return to WWE to possibly introduce John Cena during his one of his last matches in 2025.

(via HUGEPOP! Podcast)

