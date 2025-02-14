Layla reacts to Michelle McCool’s WWE HOF announcement, plus a possible WWE return?

Feb 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE star Layla comments on Michelle McCool being inducted into the HOF at WrestleMania 41

– Former WWE announcer Tony Chimel says he would like to return to WWE to possibly introduce John Cena during his one of his last matches in 2025.

(via HUGEPOP! Podcast)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kelani Jordan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal