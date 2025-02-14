Kurt Angle: AJ Styles is the most talented wrestler I’ve been in the ring with

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Kurt Angle recently did an interview with greatoffshoresportsbooks.com:

AJ Styles Is The Most Talented Wrestler I’ve Been In The Ring With

AJ Styles made his return to Monday Night Raw this week and Kurt Angle revealed just how good he was to be in the ring with;

Kurt Angle: “I had so many great matches with AJ Styles and so many great ones with Samoa Joe. My matches with AJ were very unique and he was such an incredible in-ring performer. His athletic ability is up and above anybody, he’s way up in the charts as far as talent. He’s one of the most talented kids I’ve ever been in the ring with. It’s one of those things where you’re in the ring and you’re not doing much work. They’re doing all the work for you. They’re flying around. All you do is catch them. He reminds me a lot of Rey Mysterio, just a little bit bigger.”

Being A Heel Is Much Easier, I Loved Getting The Fans To Hate Me!

When performing his entrance to the ring, WWE fans often serenaded Angle with chants of “You Suck!” in line with his song, and he told us how much easier it was being a ‘heel’;

Kurt Angle: “I like being a heel because you didn’t have to be accepted by the fans. You had to get the fans to hate, hate you. And it wasn’t that hard. So it was just easier for me, if I were to start out as a baby face, it wouldn’t have worked. Starting out as a baby face is a really difficult thing to do, even as an Olympic gold medalist myself. So it’s a lot easier to be a heel and the fans will accept you a lot quicker as a human.”

Kurt Angle: “Having a movie about my life is just a dream come true. Especially when you’re behind the scenes and you’re helping the directors. Putting together the best product you can. I can’t wait to show this movie to the world. It’s going to start from when I was a little kid, it only goes up to the Olympics. It doesn’t talk about my pro wrestling career. That is something that we’re going to do down the line. We’re going to do a second movie called Angle 2.”

Vince Looked At Me In A Different Way After Summerslam 2000

Summerslam 2000 saw Angle famously suffer a concussion, then finish out the match and he believes that Vince McMahon looked at him in a different way after that night;

Kurt Angle: “I went back out there and I finished the match, but you know what? Because of that, Vincent McMahon looked at me in a different way. He was like, ‘man, this guy’s our franchise guy.’ I want to put the title on this guy because he has balls. So the next month he had me beat The Rock for the world championship, it came out of nowhere. It was almost like he was thanking me for showing my intestinal fortitude. So I thought that was really cool that, you know, Vince was rewarding me by showing that I would go out there and sacrifice my body for him.”

