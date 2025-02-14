Josh Alexander update, latest on the Fenix/AEW situation, the worst wrestlers of 2024

– Fightful reports that Josh Alexander is expected to be AEW bound.

– Tony Khan and Rey Fenix are reportedly in negotiations to end his time with AEW.

It is said that negotiations are progressing and that a resolution is expected at some point soon. This comes after Khan was reportedly advised to “put an end” to the situation.

(Source: SKWrestling)

– 2024 Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s most overrated (based on reader voting):

1. NIA JAX

2. Solo Sikoa

3. CM Punk

4. Chris Jericho

5. Jon Moxley

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

