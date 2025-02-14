Josh Alexander update, latest on the Fenix/AEW situation, the worst wrestlers of 2024
– Fightful reports that Josh Alexander is expected to be AEW bound.
– Tony Khan and Rey Fenix are reportedly in negotiations to end his time with AEW.
It is said that negotiations are progressing and that a resolution is expected at some point soon. This comes after Khan was reportedly advised to “put an end” to the situation.
(Source: SKWrestling)
– 2024 Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s most overrated (based on reader voting):
1. NIA JAX
2. Solo Sikoa
3. CM Punk
4. Chris Jericho
5. Jon Moxley
That’s it…… he just made the list!