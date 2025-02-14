Josh Alexander update, latest on the Fenix/AEW situation, the worst wrestlers of 2024

Feb 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful reports that Josh Alexander is expected to be AEW bound.

Tony Khan and Rey Fenix are reportedly in negotiations to end his time with AEW.

It is said that negotiations are progressing and that a resolution is expected at some point soon. This comes after Khan was reportedly advised to “put an end” to the situation.

– 2024 Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s most overrated (based on reader voting):

1. NIA JAX
2. Solo Sikoa
3. CM Punk
4. Chris Jericho
5. Jon Moxley

