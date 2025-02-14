Josh Alexander says his goodbyes to TNA Wrestling

Josh Alexander said his goodbyes to TNA Wrestling in a long statement after his final TNA match aired last night on Impact.

Alexander started with TNA in 2019 and won the TNA World title twice, the X Division title once, and the TNA Tag Team titles twice with Ethan Page as The North.

The Canadian wrote that he made lifelong friends during the past six years and was able to travel the world with his wife Jade Chung. He noted how his six-year-old son only grew up watching his dad the TNA wrestler.

“I am also eternally grateful for the mentoring and coaching that was so freely given to me over the years. I wouldn’t be half the wrestler I am today, without it,” Alexander wrote.

He thanked everyone from production to talent to fans for allowing him to live his dream.

“Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career,” he added.

You can read his full statement on his X account.

Alexander bowed out of TNA with a loss to Eric Young in his final match. Both AEW and WWE are reportedly interested in his services.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

