Joe Tessitore to miss SmackDown tonight

Joe Tessitore will not be doing Smackdown play-by-play tonight as ESPN announced that he will be calling the action for the Top Rank Strictly Business boxing event tonight live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The show will air live on ESPN starting at 9PM ET and according to the press release, Tessitore will call the action with Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

In related news, WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond will also miss Raw on Netflix next Monday due to NHL coverage.

“You assume correctly. No RAW for me this week,” Redmond wrote on X. “Got myself a #4Nations DOUBLE HEADER on @NHL_On_TNT.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

