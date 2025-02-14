Donovan Dijak on visiting AEW, CJ Perry calls Miro a “Super Athlete”

– CJ Perry praised both Miro and Andrade El Idolo, calling Miro a “Super Athlete” and Andrade a “flying cruiserweight who hits harder than a heavyweight.” She expressed excitement for their rematch, asking fans, “Who do you think will win this time if I don’t help Miro to win again?” referring to Andrade as her “former ex-client.”

Thank God. One man is the Super Athlete & the other man is a flying cruiser weight who hits harder then a heavy weight ! I can’t wait to see them fight again. Who do you think will win this time if I don’t help @ToBeMiro to win again my former ex client @AndradeElIdolo. https://t.co/1a4iHqSUTE — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) February 13, 2025

– Donovan Dijak on his visit to AEW and if he has spoken with Tony Khan yet:

“It went great, I got to see so many familiar faces that I hadn’t seen in 7 years. I really enjoyed that.—

We haven’t had the opportunity to speak yet but I would love to have a conversation with him.

Not surprised whatsoever. The business is all about timing. When the timing is perfect then that will be the best opportunity for us to speak.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

