Charlotte Flair Makes WM41 Decision, Trish Stratus At Elimination Chamber, SmackDown Matches For 2/21, More

– Vic Joseph filled in for Joe Tessitore, who was out doing a boxing commentary gig, on the February 14 episode of WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C. The WWE NXT play-by-play announcer called the entire show alongside usual color-commentator Wade Barrett.

– Naomi won a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match on the show, defeating Chelsea Green to earn one of the final two spots remaining in the bout. The last spot will be filled on next week’s WWE Raw.

– Damian Priest won a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, defeating Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman in the triple-threat main event of the 2/14 SmackDown.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn each sent in social media videos for promo segments on the 2/14 SmackDown, which culminated with Owens issuing a challenge to Zayn to meet him where things all started between the two, in Canada, at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

– During a backstage segment involving Alexa Bliss, production glitches aired showing Wyatt Sicks imagery, continuing the teases for “Little Miss Bliss” to hook up with The Wyatt’s at some point in the near future.

– R-Truth competed in his first singles match on WWE SmackDown since 2019 on Friday night, coming up short in a losing effort against Carmelo Hayes.

– Nick Aldis showed cell phone footage to Bianca Belair and Naomi that showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were indeed on the scene when Jade Cargill was attacked a few months ago.

– Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, retaining the title via Disqualification victory when she was attacked by Candice LeRae. Trish Stratus ended up making the save, before Stratus too was beaten down. Stratus confirmed earlier in the show that she would be attending WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, and by the end of the show, was suggesting ideas involving herself and Stratton.

– Charlotte Flair officially announced that she will be using her Women’s Royal Rumble match victory to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 this coming April in Las Vegas, NV.

– DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag-Team Championships and Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre was announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown in New Orleans, LA. on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

