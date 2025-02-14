Booker T says MJF will be a bigger star after leaving AEW, Will Ospreay working behind the scenes

– Will Ospreay has been contributing behind the scenes at Pro Wrestling EVE in multiple roles. Since April 2024, he has worked as a producer, and by October 2024, he became part of the creative team. He’s also been involved as a broadcast director, helping shape the presentation of EVE’s shows.

With years of experience at the highest levels of wrestling, Ospreay’s involvement brings valuable insight to EVE, both in the ring and behind the scenes. His influence can only help elevate the promotion and its talent.

– Booker T (via HOF Podcast) says MJF will be a huge generational star in WWE one day once he finally leaves AEW

“MJF probably got a 5-year deal with AEW or something like that. Even if he had a 10-year deal, when he came out of it, working at this pace, he’s still going to be fresh.

Just say for instance he got a 5-year deal and he comes out 33 years old, that’s still young for this business. It’s pitch perfect.

I just really feel like he’s going to be one of those generational guys like a Roddy Piper.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

