– Kevin Nash (via Kliq This) praises Jey Uso for his emotional promo after winning The Royal Rumble

“That’s powerful. That gives me chills. That makes me wanna watch it. I don’t want somebody to read dictation from the writers’ room, I want somebody to come out and say something from the heart!”

– Jackie Redmond confirms she’ll miss this week’s Raw due to NHL coverage.

– R-Truth has been moved to the Smackdown brand.

