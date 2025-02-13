Val Venis reacts to Federal prosecutors dropping their Vince McMahon investigation

Feb 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Federal prosecutors have dropped their criminal investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged misconduct cover-ups, with no charges filed.

The government criminal investigation that was going on for like last 3 years over the alleged payment of $10 million by Vince has officially ended this week.

Not related to the Janel Grant case.

(Source: New York Post)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Pamela Paulshock

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal