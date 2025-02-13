Val Venis reacts to Federal prosecutors dropping their Vince McMahon investigation

Of course the federal prosecutors dropped the case. These corrupt federal prosecutors had nothing. I hope the day comes that Vince goes hard against the corruption of federal prosecutors. https://t.co/BAQKd18dEn — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) February 12, 2025

Federal prosecutors have dropped their criminal investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged misconduct cover-ups, with no charges filed.

The government criminal investigation that was going on for like last 3 years over the alleged payment of $10 million by Vince has officially ended this week.

Not related to the Janel Grant case.

(Source: New York Post)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

