Triple H, Stephanie, and Shane McMahon at Linda McMahon’s confirmation hearing

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, his wife Stephanie McMahon, and her brother Shane McMahon along with his wife Marissa, were all in attendance this morning for Linda McMahon’s Senate confirmation hearing as she works her way towards being the next Secretary of Education under the second Trump administration.

“Thank you very much, Chairman Cassidy. I would like to introduce my daughter Stephanie McMahon, her husband Paul Levesque, and my son Shane McMahon,” McMahon said at the start of her confirmation hearing as all three sat behind her.

As soon as McMahon’s hearing started, someone from the audience jumped in and caused some commotion in protest. She was eventually escorted out.

The hearing, which involves Linda answering questions from the Senate members about a variety of subjects, including obviously education, is currently ongoing at time of this writing.

It’s being streamed live at https://www.help.senate.gov/.

