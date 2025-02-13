Triple H and Roxanne reacts to Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT debut

Roxanne Perez (via Fox News Digital) reacts to Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT debut:

“It was awesome. I have known Ricky Starks since I was literally 15 years old. He came up in Texas as I did, so we definitely ran into each other a lot.

“I didn’t even know he was going to be there. I didn’t even see him walk out into the crowd. I saw it on the TV screen with everybody else and that made me so happy because he’s awesome.

“He’s such a great person and I think he deserves everything.”

Triple H comments on the debut of Ricky Starks in WWE and says he’s going to be very special

