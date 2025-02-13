Top WrestleMania match being debating, plus notes on Elias, Jey Uso, and Jordynne Grace

– There are more people within WWE who advocate for a Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena vs. CM Punk match than for a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match at WrestleMania.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Jordynne Grace is in Orlando, Florida and will be starting with the NXT brand “soon.”

– Elijah (fka Elias) has not actually signed with AEW/ROH. However, of late, there’s been word that TNA has expressed interest in using him.

– Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match had been planned for a while.

Gunther being picked as Jey’s opponent for WestleMania was planned before their match at SNME on January 25.

(Source: Fightful Select)

