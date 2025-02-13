TNA Unbreakable coming to Las Vegas, matches announced for next week’s Impact
– TNA is joining WWE in heading to Las Vegas on WrestleMania week with Unbreakable on Thursday 17th April.
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling presents #TNAUnbreakable LIVE April 17 on TNA+ from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 21 at 9am PT. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 19 at 9am PT.
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/vlXUeTVvmM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025
– Matches announced for week’s live TNA iMPACT:
* Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe vs The Rascalz
* JDC vs Leon Slater in a No DQ match
* Joe Hendry concert