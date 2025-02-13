Thunder Rosa reacts to Ricky Starks making his NXT debut

Thunder Rosa on Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT debut:

“I was on the phone with someone and they were like, ‘Oh my god, Ricky is on TV on NXT’, and I said, ‘Wait what?!’ I was completely surprised, completely surprised. It took me completely by surprise.

“He’s one of the hungriest individuals I’ve ever met. Intellectually, physically, in his career, he’s extremely passionate about everything he does. His promos, the way that he carries himself, he takes that very to heart.

“From NWA and everything that happened in the pandemic when we were making absolutely zero money, he got a great opportunity coming to AEW, doing something that he did in NWA which was to put himself over with his charisma, his abilities on the microphone and his abilities in the ring.

“And he worked extremely hard to get to the top at AEW.”

(source: Busted Open)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

