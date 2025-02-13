This week’s NXT and Dynamite viewership numbers, Zach Sabre Jr returning to GCW

– This week’s NXT featuring the debut of Ricky Starks averaged 801,000 viewers, 0.18 P18-49 rating.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, which was taped on Tuesday night, averaged 579,000 viewers; 0.16 P18-49 rating.

– Just announced! Zach Sabre Jr is returning to GCW. March 1st in Los Angeles and March 2nd in Phoenix. Both events will be on FiteTV+.

