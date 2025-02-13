Rumored location for Wrestlemania 42, Demolition sign WWE legends deal

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE is planning on announcing WrestleMania 42’s location prior to this year’s event, with the highly speculated New Orleans, LA, as the host city.

The Superdome (Silverdome, brother)—home of WM 30 & 34—is set to host its third Mania in 2026.

– WWE has signed Demolition (Bill Eadie & Barry Darsow) to official WWE Legends deals, reports PWInsider.

This one is surprising as Eadie and the then-WWF were involved in a long, drawn out legal battle over the rights to the Demolition name for many years.

They were also part of the CTE lawsuit against the company that was eventually dismissed.

