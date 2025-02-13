Ricky Starks pulled from Saturday Independent show after NXT debut

Ricky Starks has been pulled from an indie wrestling event on Saturday night following his arrival on NXT Tuesday night.

NXT has the Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday so it’s highly likely that Starks will be in attendance for that.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ricky Starks will not be in attendance on Saturday, February 15th at the Tannery Row Ale House,” Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling announced via post on social media.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Starks made his NXT debut last night, coming out just before the main event to a shocked WWE PC audience. Starks had received his release from AEW just 24 hours before.

