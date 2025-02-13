Photos: Sheamus reunites with Rusev, Britt Baker & Sonya Deville at Cobra Kai premiere, plus birthdays

Feb 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Sheamus reunites with Miro (Rusev) immediately after his release from AEW.

Britt Baker and Sonya Deville together at the Cobra Kai premiere.

– Happy Birthday to Baby Doll, Tommy Dreamer, Chris Bey, Mark Coffey & Declan McMahon.

