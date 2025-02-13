Matches announced for ROH Global Wars Australia

In addition to the AEW Grand Slam Australia card, AEW has also announced the following matches for ROH Global Wars Australia on Saturday:

– Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Bandido & The Outrunners

– Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor – ROH Women’s World Championship

– Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Robbie Eagles – ROH Pure Wrestling Championship

– Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. MxM Collection – ROH World Tag Team Championship

AEW ROH Global Wars Australia LIVE

Sat Feb 15th | Brisbane Entertainment Centre ROH World Tag Team Title

Sons of Texas vs MxM Collection@suavemansoor + @GREATBLACKOTAKU finally clash against the ROH World Tag Team Champs @sammyguevara + @dustinrhodes!https://t.co/GcCUMTHjVy pic.twitter.com/h9IuFVOwzt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025

