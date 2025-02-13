Matches announced for ROH Global Wars Australia

Feb 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

In addition to the AEW Grand Slam Australia card, AEW has also announced the following matches for ROH Global Wars Australia on Saturday:

– Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Bandido & The Outrunners

– Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor – ROH Women’s World Championship

– Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Robbie Eagles – ROH Pure Wrestling Championship

– Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. MxM Collection – ROH World Tag Team Championship

