Matches announced for ROH Global Wars Australia
In addition to the AEW Grand Slam Australia card, AEW has also announced the following matches for ROH Global Wars Australia on Saturday:
– Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Bandido & The Outrunners
– Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor – ROH Women’s World Championship
– Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Robbie Eagles – ROH Pure Wrestling Championship
– Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. MxM Collection – ROH World Tag Team Championship
