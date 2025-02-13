Main event set for AEW Revolution, Demolition’s profile move to the alumni section

– Jon Moxley v COPE (Adam Copeland) for the AEW World Championship is officially set for ‘REVOLUTION’ 2025 on Sunday March 9th in Los Angeles, CA.

– Demolition has been officially moved back to the alumni section on WWE’s site.

The team has had several issues with WWE over the years stemming from various lawsuits, but it appears they may finally be in line for an induction into the Hall Of Fame with Triple H now in charge

The Game has emphasized the importance of honoring legends from the past ￼and paying tribute to those who paved the road for the stars of today.

