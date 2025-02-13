Karl Anderson files for two trademarks

Karl Anderson files to trademark ‘AKA’ and ‘AUTOMATIC’ following his WWE release.

The following description accompanied both filings:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network;

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer;

Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer;

Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

(USPTO)

