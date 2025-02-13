Hogan on Hart: “He hates everybody”

In 2021, Bret Hart publicly criticized Hulk Hogan by saying Hogan “didn’t know a headlock from a headlamp.” While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Hogan commented on where things stand between himself and Bret…

“People either like me or they don’t. There is no in-between. A lot of people think I ran the show or I had the power of the pencil. I’ve heard Bret Hart say I destroyed his career because I had the pencil. He’s hated Vince, he’s hated Flair, he’s hated Goldberg. He hates everybody. I don’t know where I fall in line there. The last time I saw him, I was in a WWE locker room and I was being called to go to Gorilla. I open the door and Nattie, who I love to death, was standing there with Bret. ‘Hey Bret, how ya doing?’ I shook his hand real quick. I don’t think he realized I did it. I was gone before he realized it was me, I think.

We haven’t talked. I would love (to make up). I love Bret to death. I think he’s cool as hell. It is what it is with your career. I’ll put it to you this way: if you could have done any better, you would have. Everybody makes their own deal. I’m not hating Vince McMahon because he did better than me. I hope (to bury the hatchet).”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

