Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton admits she was under AEW contract for a year

Rita Chatterton, the first WWE female referee who claims that she was raped by Vince McMahon in the back of a limo and recently reached a multi-million dollar agreement with Vince McMahon, revealed in an interview on the Power & Glory The Podcast that she was signed to an AEW contract for a whole year and did absolutely nothing.

The 68-year-old said that in 2021 when she received the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Trailblazer Award, its President, Seth Turner, informed her that there was a guy with the name of Tony Khan who wanted her phone number.

Chatterton admitted that she had no idea who Khan was and was told that she should take his call if he rings. Khan rang, but she did not answer as she did not recognize the number but then she called back and it was indeed Khan.

“So Tony and I had a nice long talk, and I was under contract with him for a year. Very nice man. Gentleman. Very, very nice man,” she said.

Chatterton revealed that she was listed as a talent scout for AEW but said that she didn’t do one cent of work and the only thing she did was attend a couple of Jacksonville Jaguars games.

“You know what, I was under contract for a year and I did absolutely nothing. I did absolutely nothing,” she said laughing. “But he wanted me under contract, so I was under contract with him.”

Chatterton was back in the news in late 2022 when she and McMahon reached an agreement over the rape allegation, an allegation that McMahon continues to refuse to this day. He later said that he settled to avoid a costly litigation.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

