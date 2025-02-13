Flair says he had a heart attack last year, Hogan not a fan of the Super Bowl halftime show

– Ric Flair revealed in a recent interview that doctors told him he suffered a heart attack last year that he didn’t even know about.

Flair also said that he thinks he’s now “done” with professional wrestling.

– Hulk Hogan says he was NOT a fan of Kendrick Lamar’s performance at SuperBowl LIX.

“Bro, I couldn’t even understand a word that was being said, man. I had my volume turned up. I had a bunch of people at the house, and I was watching and I really didn’t even know what was going on, man.

The whole time I was waiting for Willie Nelson or somebody to come out and sing “America The Beautiful”

(Hulk Hogan via FOX)

