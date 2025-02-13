Chris Bey confirms he suffered a paralysis incident, learning to walk again

TNA Wrestling’s Chris Bey confirmed he suffered a paralysis incident on October 27th during a TNA Impact taping. Bey was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency fusion surgery on his neck c6-c7 and his spinal cord c6-t1.

He was told there was only a 10%-25% he would walk again. Bey has now been re-learning to walk for this past three weeks.

Thank You Greatest Story Ever Told pic.twitter.com/UgWQYg3DnD — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) February 13, 2025

