2/13/25 TNA Impact Recap

Feb 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Joe Hendry defeatsled Jake Something to retain the TNA World Title.

– Santino Marella gets taken out by a Superkick by Nic Nemeth accidentally.

– TNA Unbreakable on April 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Nic Nemeth has been suspended for 4 weeks after the accident superkick.

– Ash and Heather by Elegance defeated King Bees.

After the match, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire chase off Ash & Heather By Elegance.

– Mustafa Ali says he is rightful #1 contender to the TNA World Title.

Tommy Dreamer interrupts and says he has to worry about Mike Santana.

– Mace Warner & Steph De Lander attack Sami Callahin before his match.

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Sami Callahan.

– Cora Jade defeated Xia Brookside.

– Tessa Blanchard backstage segment with Santino Marella and Arianna Grace. Santino says that Tessa will have a match next week on the live episode of TNA from Full Sail University and if she doesn’t then there will be consequence.

– Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe stand tall over Ace Austin & The Rascalz.

– Backstage, we hear from Fir$t Cla$$. AJ Francis announces that while they have been on a bit of a dry spell, and says it is time to give TNA a “Fir$t Cla$$ upgrade.”

– Masha Slamovich defeats Savannah Evans to retain the TNA Knockouts World Title.

– Next week live on TNA iMPACT:

-Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe vs The Rascalz
-JDC vs Leon Slater in a No DQ match
-Joe Hendry concert

– Eric Young defeated Josh Alexander in Alexander’s final match in TNA to end TNA.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Myla Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal