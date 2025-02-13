2/13/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Joe Hendry defeatsled Jake Something to retain the TNA World Title.

Chaos erupts once again in the iMPACT Zone thanks to @ryrynemnem! @NicTNemeth just accidentally took out @milanmiracle with a Superkick! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/pNfX1B3MvE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025

– Santino Marella gets taken out by a Superkick by Nic Nemeth accidentally.

– TNA Unbreakable on April 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Nic Nemeth has been suspended for 4 weeks after the accident superkick.

– Ash and Heather by Elegance defeated King Bees.

After the match, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire chase off Ash & Heather By Elegance.

.@MustafaAli_X held a Town Hall Meeting to declare himself the new leader of TNA! But Tommy Dreamer reminded him the slot is already taken by @Santana_Proud! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/em6ChvaZ50 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025

– Mustafa Ali says he is rightful #1 contender to the TNA World Title.

Tommy Dreamer interrupts and says he has to worry about Mike Santana.

– Mace Warner & Steph De Lander attack Sami Callahin before his match.

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Sami Callahan.

– Cora Jade defeated Xia Brookside.

– Tessa Blanchard backstage segment with Santino Marella and Arianna Grace. Santino says that Tessa will have a match next week on the live episode of TNA from Full Sail University and if she doesn’t then there will be consequence.

– Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe stand tall over Ace Austin & The Rascalz.

– Backstage, we hear from Fir$t Cla$$. AJ Francis announces that while they have been on a bit of a dry spell, and says it is time to give TNA a “Fir$t Cla$$ upgrade.”

– Masha Slamovich defeats Savannah Evans to retain the TNA Knockouts World Title.

– Next week live on TNA iMPACT:

-Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe vs The Rascalz

-JDC vs Leon Slater in a No DQ match

-Joe Hendry concert

– Eric Young defeated Josh Alexander in Alexander’s final match in TNA to end TNA.

