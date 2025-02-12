Update on Liv Morgan’s eye injury
As noted, Liv Morgan suffered an injury on WWE Raw. The women’s wrestling star was busted open and bleeding pretty bad during her women’s tag-team match alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL duo IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The injury reportedly came as a result of a knee she took, which split open a decent-sized gash near her right eye.
The cut was cleaned up, but still very visible later in the show when Morgan appeared in a backstage segment in The Judgment Day Clubhouse where Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio argued over adding a new member to the group.
