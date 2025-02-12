Rey Mysterio: “WWE had to shut me down for a minute”

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Rey Mysterio commented on his various ring attire over the years that had been inspired by Marvel Comics characters…

“Actually, WWE had to shut me down for a minute because I was getting too exaggerated. It’s my logo, I’m just using their colors and maybe a Captain America star here and the gloves, but I don’t change anything. With this outfit, I have a dope idea I want to put into work and I’m hoping I’m able to bust it out. Overall, it’s always been an inspiration.

When I did the first one, I was in AAA. I did a Superman outfit. I used to wear tights and trunks over the tights and the logo on the trunks had the Superman logo with the ? and the colors. I just wore a red cape. People got what I was trying to do. I did Batman, Spider-Man, and I carried that with me to WWE until they told me, ‘Hey, maybe you’ve got to stop a little bit because we’re getting cease and desist letters.’”

– On a side note, Mysterio wrestled his 1500th WWE match on RAW.

