Reaction to Ricky Starks debuting on NXT
Former AEW wrestler Ricky Starks made his NXT debut on Tuesday night.
– Jade Cargill via X, Starks reacts…
We did it! https://t.co/g5k2IWjqY1
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) February 12, 2025
– Bayley with the newbie….
#wwe #nxt pic.twitter.com/wIlGGGQLA1
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 12, 2025
– Brandi Rhodes via X:
STARKYBABYYYYYYY @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/ClkfpIqm1y
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 12, 2025
– Eric Bischoff posted:
Starks is on a rocket. The subtleties in-which he was intro’d engaged fans instantly and created momentum immediately. It’s been done before (), but not better than this.
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 12, 2025