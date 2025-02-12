NJPW New Beginning In Osaka 2025 Results

• Pre-Show: United Empire (Francesco Akira and Jeff Cobb) defeated El Desperado and Katsuya Murashima

• Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Togi Makabe

• Drilla Moloney defeated Shingo Takagi

• Great-O-Khan defeated Shota Umino

After the match, Shota cuts his hair

• Sanada defeated Taichi

After the match, Yuya Uemura made the save for Taichi

• Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita) (c) defeated Chaos (Rocky Romero and Yoh) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Titles

• Konosuke Takeshita (c) defeated Boltin Oleg to retain the Never Openweight Title

• Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) to become the New IWGP Tag Team Titles

• Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd ended in a draw after a double knockout

After the match, House of Torture attacked both of them EVIL announces War Dogs is no more affiliated with Bullet Club & House of Torture is the Bullet Club

• Hirooki Goto defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to become the New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

