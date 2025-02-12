NJPW New Beginning In Osaka 2025 Results
• Pre-Show: United Empire (Francesco Akira and Jeff Cobb) defeated El Desperado and Katsuya Murashima
• Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Togi Makabe
• Drilla Moloney defeated Shingo Takagi
• Great-O-Khan defeated Shota Umino
After the match, Shota cuts his hair
• Sanada defeated Taichi
After the match, Yuya Uemura made the save for Taichi
• Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita) (c) defeated Chaos (Rocky Romero and Yoh) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Titles
• Konosuke Takeshita (c) defeated Boltin Oleg to retain the Never Openweight Title
• Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) to become the New IWGP Tag Team Titles
• Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd ended in a draw after a double knockout
After the match, House of Torture attacked both of them EVIL announces War Dogs is no more affiliated with Bullet Club & House of Torture is the Bullet Club
• Hirooki Goto defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to become the New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion