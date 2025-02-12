Lawyer: Prosecutors drop a criminal probe focused on Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon’s lawyers tell the New York Post that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have dropped a criminal probe that focused on whether McMahon tried to cover up multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
The revelation comes as appeals judges on Friday revealed that a grand jury had considered whether the 78-year-old billionaire broke the law by hiding allegations of sexual misconduct from two former two female employees, whom he ended up paying $10.5 million to keep quiet.
The ruling from a three-judge panel does not name McMahon but refers to “the subject of an ongoing grand jury investigation concerning whether, as CEO, he engaged in a criminal scheme to circumvent the company’s internal accounting controls and mislead company auditors in order to conceal multiple allegations of sexual misconduct raised against him by two former company employees.”