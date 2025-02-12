Lawyer: Prosecutors drop a criminal probe focused on Vince McMahon

Feb 12, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Vince McMahon’s lawyers tell the New York Post that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have dropped a criminal probe that focused on whether McMahon tried to cover up multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The revelation comes as appeals judges on Friday revealed that a grand jury had considered whether the 78-year-old billionaire broke the law by hiding allegations of sexual misconduct from two former two female employees, whom he ended up paying $10.5 million to keep quiet.

The ruling from a three-judge panel does not name McMahon but refers to “the subject of an ongoing grand jury investigation concerning whether, as CEO, he engaged in a criminal scheme to circumvent the company’s internal accounting controls and mislead company auditors in order to conceal multiple allegations of sexual misconduct raised against him by two former company employees.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Heidi Katrina

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal