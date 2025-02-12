Lawsuit filed against Hulk Hogan and Real American Beer

Hulk Hogan and his beer company, Real American Beer, are being sued by Michelle Harlukowicz, an Akron, Ohio, woman who claims she was injured after being hit in the head with a sealed beer can during a promotional event. The lawsuit, filed on February 10, 2025, accuses Hogan, his promoters, and the venue, Thirsty Cowboys, of negligence for their role in the incident, which occurred on August 19, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Hogan and his team hyped up the crowd by throwing free beer cans to attendees. Harlukowicz, who was standing near the back of the venue, alleges she was struck in the forehead by a can thrown from approximately 50 feet away. She did not see it coming and sustained a wound that required nearly ten stitches, leaving her with a scar. Photos of the injury reportedly show a can-shaped mark on her forehead.

Her attorney, Eric Tayfel, criticized the event’s management, stating that attendees should not have to worry about being hit with beer cans at a promotional gathering. Medina Township Police responded to the scene but did not file criminal charges, as they were unable to determine who threw the can.

The lawsuit holds Hogan, the event promoters, and Thirsty Cowboys responsible, arguing that the venue should have ensured the safety of its patrons. Harlukowicz is seeking damages for medical costs, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

Source: Fox 8

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

