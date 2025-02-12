KENTA signs with NOAH, The Young Bucks/AEW update

– KENTA has officially rejoined Pro Wrestling NOAH, signing a contract with the company. Executive Vice President Naomichi Marufuji confirmed the news, announcing KENTA’s return as a wrestler.

#BREAKING KENTA has officially rejoined NOAH‼️ Executive Vice President @noah_marufuji_ said: “KENTA has officially signed a contract with Pro Wrestling NOAH and will be rejoining the company as a wrestler."@KENTAG2S #noah_ghcpic.twitter.com/3ThkNNWLT6 — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) February 13, 2025

– The Young Bucks are returning to AEW “soon.”

“I will say this: Coming back to Japan has been the experience of my life. I never thought I’d be able to come back here. For my mental health, it felt like we had to come back home, return to where it all started for The Young Bucks, and make things right and I feel like now… we’re better men. We’ve mended those fences and I think it’s time to come back to work and I don’t know immediately, but soon. We’re getting there. We’ve healed.”

(Source: Matt Jackson | NJPW)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

