Julius Creed joins Daniel Cormier’s team as a coach for The Ultimate Fighter

WWE Superstar Julius Creed has been announced as one of the coaches helping Daniel Cormier in the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The former NCAA All-American wrestler joins Cormier’s six-person backroom staff which also includes Bob Cook, Rosendo Sanchez, Michael Chiesa, Tiago Beowulf, and John Wood.

The new season of The Ultimate Fighter starts on May 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Chael Sonnen will be coaching the other team.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

