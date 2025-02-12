Jim Ross comments on Ricky Starks joining WWE

Jim Ross reacts to Ricky Starks debuting on WWE NXT last night:

“Well, he’s a high motor guy. I don’t know if he’ll be the next Shawn Michaels at his size, but he has a unique future. He’s got a big personality. So hopefully he’ll do well and lives his dream.

“It seems like the dream for a lot of talents is to make it to WWE and call it a day. That’s not where it ends, that’s where it begins.

“I saw the episode of NXT last night, surprised to see Ricky Starks. Don’t know how he’s gonna do. He’s got a high opinion of himself, and he’s got a lot of abilities, there’s no doubt about that, so we’ll see how it works out for him.

“It’s never easy to get over, and hopefully he can get over and stay over as a top star. Remains to be seen, so we’ll see how it goes.”

(Source: Grilling JR)

