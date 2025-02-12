Bully Ray suggests Cena need to make a TNA appearance, note on Miro’s situation with AEW

– Prior to his AEW release, the situation between Miro and AEW had reportedly gone “radio silent.”

He reportedly had not been mentioned within AEW creative for around six months, with the expectation within AEW being that he wouldn’t be back.

(Source: FightfulSelect)

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) says John Cena needs to appear in TNA and challenge Joe Hendry for the World Championship.

“I think John Cena appearing in TNA and challenging Joe Hendry for the World Championship could help the health of the entire business.

It would breathe life into TNA that nobody ever thought could possibly happen. And that’s why I like it. I’m a big fan of shock and awe in the wrestling business, and that would be quite shocking.”

