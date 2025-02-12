Another TNA departure, Tamina/WWE update, note on Ricky Starks debuting on NXT

– Christy Hemme has also departed TNA as part of a few changes behind the scenes in the company, reports PWInsider. Earlier today, it was confirmed Josh Mathews was released from the company.

– According to PWInsider, a fan asked if Tamina was still associated with the promotion. The insider stated that, as of writing, she’s still part of the roster and hasn’t parted ways with WWE in any capacity. The veteran hasn’t had a televised match since 2023, when she faced Michin on WWE Main Event.

RICKY STARKS ON NXT!!! pic.twitter.com/dozci5YPEg — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 12, 2025

– When inquiring why Ricky Starks showed up in NXT, WWE Main Roster sources believed that most creative heading into WrestleMania is already planned, and NXT would be much more fluid working him into the fold.

(source: Fightful Select)

