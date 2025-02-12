A TNA release, Ric Flair makes a bold Mercedes Mone prediction, today’s birthdays

– Josh Matthews has been released from TNA Wrestling, reports Fightful.

– Ric Flair says Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks) will come crawling back to WWE sooner than later.

“WWE is a better fit. She just really doesn’t have that many good opponents over there in AEW.

To be in this business, you’ve got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. You know what I mean? And I truly believe Mercedes will end up back in WWE sooner than later.”

– Happy Birthday to One Man Gang & Jaida Parker

Happy Birthday to our Beautiful, Talented daughter Tiana "Miss Jaida Parker" Caffey.@Jaida_Parkerwwe @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/anwKEUc6iY — Coach CaffeyJBHS Football (@caffeyjbhs) February 12, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

