A major shakeup in TNA

Anthony Ciccione, Christy Hemme and Josh Mathews have all left TNA.

There were a number of changes behind the scenes with TNA Wrestling today.

PWInsider was told that Anthony Cicione, President of the company, has exited that position. There is no word yet who will replace him in that role. Cicione entered the role in February 2024. At the time, he was also the President of TNA parent company Anthem’s Entertainment Group.

PWInsider has also been told that a new Executive has been brought on to oversee production and other facets of the company.

As part of that change, both Josh Mathews and Christy Hemme have also departed their roles within TNA.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

