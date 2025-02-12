2/3 WWE Raw on Netflix Viewership

For the first time since moving to Netflix, Raw viewership saw an uptick in views, with the post-Royal Rumble episode on February 3 having 3,100,000 global views, up from the prior week’s 2,900,000.

Netflix listed a total of 6,100,000 hours viewed, which was actually 500,000 less than the prior week.

The number was enough to put Raw #7 globally on the chart for the week and the show was in the top 10 in Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, United States, and United Kingdom.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

