2/12/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Cedar Park, Texas

Venue: H-E-B Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Max Caster

Caster tries to hide in the crowd, but Page chases him back into the ring. Caster stomps Page down and gets him into the corner. Page counters out, but Caster kicks him in the face before dropphing him with a hurricanrana. Page comes back with a clothesline, and then follows with corner clotheslines as well. Page takes Caster down and delivers a sliding lariat. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

—

A pre-recorded promo from Ricochet airs, where he says he is moving on to bigger and better things than Swerve Strickland. Strickland answers with a promo of his own, saying they aren’t done, but Prince Nana interrupts and says Strickland needs to focus on going after Jon Moxley.

—

Match 2 – AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong

All six guys brawl on the outside of the ring as the bell rings and heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, O’Reilly and Yuta are in the ring. Yuta backs O’Reilly into the corner and PAC tags in. Castagnoli delivers shots to O’Reilly, and then PAC kicks him in the chest. PAC delivers another shot to O’Reilly, and then Castagnoli tags in and they stomp him down in the corner. O’Reilly and Castagnoli exchange shots, and then Castagnoli applies a sleeper hold. O’Reilly tries to fight out, but Yuta delivers a shot and the Death Riders triple-team O’Reilly as Cole and Strong try to get into the ring. Yuta tags in and delivers a few stomps to O’Reilly. Castagnoli stomps on O’Reilly, as well, and then PAC tags in. PAC and O’Reilly exchange shots and O’Reilly tags in Strong. Strong delivers a dropkick and chops PAC into the corner. Strong delivers shots to all three Death Riders, and then drops PAC with a back-breaker. Strong slams Yuta onto PAC and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two. O’Reilly becomes the legal man as they triple-team PAC. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Castagnoli breaks it up. Yuta shoves O’Reilly off the top and Castagnoli slams Strong with a back suplex before tagging in.

Castagnoli stomps Strong down in the corner, and then he and Yuta double-team Strong after Yuta tags in. Yuta goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Yuta applies a front guillotine, and then drops Strong wiht a snap suplex for a two count. PAC tags in and applies a side-headlock to Strong. Strong gets free, but PAC drops him with a snap suplex and follows with an uppercut for a two count. PAC bakcs Strong into the corner and Castagnoli tags in. Castagnoli stomps on Strong, and then applies a sleeper hold. Strong gets to his feet, but Castagnoli slams him into the corner. Yuta becomes the legal man, and they triple-team Strong in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strong gets Yuta in a roll-up for a two count. Yuta comes back with a dropkick and gets a two count of his own, but Strong comes back with chops. Strong drops Yuta with a clothesline and tags in Cole. Cole kicks Yuta in the face as Castagnoli and PAC drop to the floor. Cole delivers a pump kick and knocks PAC to the floor as Yuta shoves him away. Cole delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a neck-breaker over his knee for a two count. Cole sends Castagnoli to the floor, and O’Reilly delivers a knee strike to him. PAC tags in and comes off the top, but Cole drops him with a superkick. O’Reilly tags in, and they triple-team Castagnoli and PAC. O’Reilly goes for the cover on PAC, but Castagnoli comes back in and breaks it up. Castagnoli sends Cole and Strong to the floor, but they come back with shots to Castagnoli and Strong as O’Reilly gets a two count on Yuta. All six guys brawl int he ring, and then Castagnoli, PAC, Cole, and O’Reilly go to the floor. O’Reilly had Yuta in an ankle lock as Castagnoli brings a chair in the ring. Cole delivers a superkick, and then Yuta delivers a low-blow to O’Reilly behind the referee’s back and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: The Death Riders

-After the match, the Death Riders continue the beat down, but Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard rush out for the save.

—

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are walking backstage, and then Cope lays Moxley out with a steel chair. They lock Shafir in a closet and steal the briefcase as Moxley finally gets back to his feet.

—

Renee Paquette interviews MJF. MJF says Texas isn’t a real state and Dustin Rhodes isn’t a real man. MJF says no amount of paint on Rhodes’ face will be able to hide his shame tonight, and then Adam Page walks up and tells MJF to get out because it’s his interview now. MJF insults Page’s drinking, and then Page asks if that’s all he’s got. MJF says this isn’t Page and says he lost all of his friends for nothing. MJF says he is going to beat Rhodes and then do something that Page has failed to do: become a two-time AEW World Champion. Renee tries to interview Page, but he cuts her off and watches MJF walk away.

—

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe vs. Aaron Solo, Jon Cruz, and Rosario Grillo

Hook, Shibata, and Joe charge at Solo, Cruz, and Grillo and beat them down. Hook and Solo are left in the ring, and Hook delivers body shots before delivers a high-capture suplex. Shibata gets into the ring with Grillo as Hook sends Solo out. Shibata delivers a few chops as Joe gets into the ring and chops Grillo as well. Joe trips Grillo as he runs the ropes, and then connects with a senton. Cruz clubs Joe in the back a few times, but Joe turns around and drops him with a chop. Joe delivers the Muscle Buster and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe

-After the match, Joe says week after week they are asked what this is about. Joe says they always go somewhere and have a misunderstanding, and the only solution is violence. Joe says they always have a problem, and always beat ass to solve it. Joe says they are The Ops, and they will hunt people down in the streets. Joe says this leads him to The Patriarchy. Joe says Christian Cage continues to hide from them, and then challenges The Patriarchy to a match next week on Dynamite.

—

Renee interviews Chris Jericho backstage, who is with Bryan Keith. Renee says Keith did not beat Bandido last week, so at least Jericho gets to keep his $200,000 bounty. Jericho asks if she is mocking him, and then says he wouldn’t have offered the money if he wasn’t serious. Jericho says Keith has a learning opportunity tonight, because he will collect the Bandido himself. Jericho challenges Bandido to meet him in the ring for a showdown tonight, and Keith tells Renee to never embarrass him in front of Jericho again.

—

Renee interviews Willow Nightingale. Nightingale says she is excited to return to Japan, but then Marina Shafir interrupts and beats her down. Jon Moxley says Cope is fighting fire with fire. Moxley says Cope is pathetic and tells him that he is a dead man walking.

—

Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring, followed by Bandido. They get face-to-face, and then turn and take five paces away from each other. They turn back around, but Keith grabs Bandido’s ankle, and then he and Jericho beat Bandido down. The Outrunners rush the ring to make the save, and then they brawl with Jericho and Keith on the outside. Big Bill comes to the ring and grabs Bandido around the throat. Bill picks Bandido up, but Powerhouse Hobbs comes to the ring and brawls with Bill. Bandido delivers an enzuigiri to Bill, and then Hobbs slams him with a spine-buster.

—

Cope and Jay White are backstage. White asks if Moxley is missing something, and then tells him not to worry about his precious cargo. White tells Moxley to worry about getting to Australia and Cope says he has carried a briefcase a few times before. Cope tells Moxley if he wants the briefcase back, all he has to do is meet them in the ring at the end of the night.

—

Renee interviews Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes says he told MJF he was going to bring the Devil, and MJF is about to find out why he is the last of his kind.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

Rhodes drops MJF with a power slam and follows with right hands. Rhodes stomps MJF in the corner and MJF leaves the ring. Rhodes follows, rakes his fingers down MJF’s back, and then slams him into the ring apron. MJF comes back with a quick strike, and then gets Rhodes back into the ring. MJF works over Rhodes’ arm, but Rhodes comes back with quick strike. Rhodes goes for a sunset flip, but MJF holds on and works over Rhodes’ arm again before getting a one count. MJF delivers a back suplex and drives his knee into Rhodes’ back. MJF runs the ropes, and then mockingly drives a knee into his face. Rhodes comes back with right hands, but MJF rakes his eyes. MJF works over Rhodes’ arm in the ropes, and then delivers lefts in the corner. MJF mocks Rhodes with a Goldust taunt, but then Rhodes slams him down out of the corner. Rhodes runs the ropes, kicks MJF in the midsection, and then follows with an uppercut. Rhodes delivers a Manhattan Drop, and then kicks MJF in the face before delivering right hands in the corner. Rhodes delivers a bulldog and sends MJF to the corner, but MJF counters with a shot and stomps on Rhodes’ arm.

MJF goes for Salt of the Earth, but Rhodes counters with a roll-up for a two count. MJF goes for Cross Rhodes, but Rhodes counters out and delivers it himself for a two count. They counter roll-ups for two counts, and then MJF counters a back suplex with a piledriver for another two count. MJF grabs a chair and wraps it around Rhodes’ arm. MJF goes to the ropes, but the referee takes the chair away and Rhodes crotches MJF on the middle rope. Rhodes delivers the Unnatural Kick and follows with the Final Reckoning for a two count. Rhodes goes for the Final Reckoning again, but MJF slams him down by his arm. MJF delivers the Final Reckoning to Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. MJF immediately rolls into the Salt of the Earth, but Rhodes crawls toward the ropes. MJF pulls him back and locks in the cross-face, and Rhodes passes out.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, MJF continues to attack Rhodes, but Adam Page comes to the ring and gets in his face. MJF backs away and turns his back, but then turns back around and takes Page down. Page turns it around with a few shots, and then security and officials run out to separate them. MJF gets free and they brawl again, and then they are pulled apart again. Page gets free this time and they brawl again, and then they are pulled apart once more. They both escape the ring and brawl on the outside and into the crowd. They finally get pulled apart and Page gets ejected from the building, and then MJF goes back to the ring. MJF calls Page a coward and says he isn’t coming back, but then Page runs from backstage and takes MJF down in the ring and they brawl again.

—

A video package hyping the matches for this Saturday’s Grand Slam event airs.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Megan Bayne vs. Maya World

Bayne backs World into the corner, and then drops her with a shoulder tackle. Bayne delivers a belly-to-belly suplex, and then immediately follows with another. Bayne drags World to the corner and spears her a few times. Bayne follows with a chop and sends her across. Bayne spears World and then slams her down for the pin fall.

Winner: Megan Bayne

-After the match, Kris Statlander makes her entrance for her match and she and Bayne stare each other down.

—

Match 6 – Singles Match

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

They lock up and Statlander backs Ford into the corner. Statlander takes Ford down and applies a side-headlock, but Ford gets to her feet and applies a wrist-lock. Ford applies a head-scissors hold, but Statlander gets free and they lock up again. Statlander applies a waist-lock and turns it into a wrist-lock, but Ford counters into a hammer-lock. Ford licks Statlander’s face, but Statlander delivers a back elbow and slams Ford down for a two count. Statlander slams Ford into the corner a few times, and then delivers an elbow strike. Statlander charges, but Ford dodges and connects with a back kick. Statlander grabs Ford’s face, but Ford slaps her across the face. Statlander takes Ford down and stomps on her, but Ford comes back with a sunset flip. Statlander rolls through, kicks Ford in the face, and gets a two count. Statlander delivers a delayed veritcal suplex and sends her off the ropes. Ford counters and guillotines Statlander on the middle rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

