WWE News and Notes

– SmackDown Last Friday …

Average Viewers: 1,507,000

P18-49: 0.48

– Jordynne Grace had to shut down her “Only Fans” to join with WWE.

– Another photo of The Undertaker at the Super Bowl…

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling musician @HARDYmusic stops by #WWERaw and meets AJ Styles along the way! pic.twitter.com/6CxnG1YSZ7 — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025

